Andy Warhol Bridge Reopens To Traffic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Andy Warhol Bridge has reopened to traffic after being shut down for rehabilitation for more than a year.

The bridge was shut down on Aug. 15, 2016, to undergo a $26 million rehabilitation project.

The rehabilitation project included a new concrete deck, repainting the bridge, structural steel repairs, replacing the bridge lighting, scour protection of the piers and replacing the bridge expansion dams and drainage systems.

There will also be a new lane configuration when the bridge reopens. There will be three lanes of traffic with wider shoulders instead of two lanes of traffic in each direction.

Although the bridge has reopened to vehicular traffic, only one of the bridge’s sidewalks will reopen.

The eastern (upstream) sidewalk has been reopened, but the western (downstream) sidewalk will remain closed through March 2018 so utility companies can complete their relocation.

Rehabilitation of the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge is scheduled to start next summer and last until winter 2019. The Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge will be rehabilitated starting summer 2020 and remain closed through winter 2021.