Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing Of Westmoreland County Man Arrested

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Westmoreland County man has been arrested.

Pennsylvania State Police say 40-year-old Christopher “CJ” David was found in New Stanton around 11:30 p.m. Friday and taken into custody.

David was wanted for his role in the death of 50-year-old Matthew Genard, who was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Wineman Lane in Youngwood Borough on Nov. 10.

Police said David, 40-year-old Linda Quidetto, 40-year-old Jason Sullenberger and 20-year-old Michael Covington robbed and killed Genard, stabbing him 20 times and slitting his throat. The suspects stole $1,100 in cash, two bricks of heroin and some crack cocaine.

Quidetto, Sullenberger and Covington were arrested earlier this week while David remained on the run. Police believed David may have been the mastermind of the crime.

State police say cooperation between the Pennsylvania State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, the news media and tips from the public led to David’s arrest on Friday.

David is now in the Westmoreland County Prison. He is facing criminal homicide charges.