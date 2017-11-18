Furry Tails: Checkerboard, Bear & Edward Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Checkerboard

Animal Friends

This sweet cat is Checkerboard. She’s a bit shy but would love nothing more than a forever home for the holidays and more!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Checkerboard arrived at Animal Friends in May with a litter of kittens. She was a first-time mom and did a wonderful job of raising her babies. They have all found their loving homes, but Checkerboard patiently waits. She is currently at our satellite adoption center, PETCO in Bethel Park. She is a bit shy and overwhelmed by all the hustle and bustle at the store, but patiently waits for the right person to come by and see what a sweet, beautiful cat she is. She dreams of being in a warm home where she can look out the window and smell the Thanksgiving feast cooking in the kitchen. Can you make her Holiday wishes come true?

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bear

Orphans of the Storm

This is Bear! He’s a friendly guy with a unique look, and he’s trying to find his forever home!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bear is a very handsome, very friendly cat waiting for his forever home. He is an unusual white Manx (no tail) mix feline. Bear is very good with other felines! For more info or to meet Bear, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Bear, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Edward

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Edward is a wonderful cat looking for a forever home! He’s had a rough go of it, and would love nothing more than to find a loving family to take him in.

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Isn’t he gorgeous? It’s hard to believe that this handsome guy is the same stray that came to us back in August. When Edward first arrived at Animal Protectors, he had mysterious wounds on his back and was very underweight. He has made a full recovery and is now ready for a home of his own! Edward is around 3-years-old and does well with other cats (although he can be bossy from time to time!).

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

ADOPTION UPDATE:

Dutchess the dog, from Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, has found her forever home! She was featured back in August.

