Major North Hills Road Reopens After Two Months Of Construction

SUMMER HILL (KDKA) — A major North Hills road is open again after it was shut down for construction for two months.
The Department of Public Works announced Saturday that Ivory Avenue between Perry Highway and Nelson Run Road has reopened.
The stretch of roadway was shut down on Aug. 28 for the $8.3 million 2017 Capital Roads Reconstruction Project, which will cover eight roads throughout Allegheny County.
The closure cut off a major detour route to the entrance to 279-South, which was also under construction.