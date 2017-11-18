31 Children Adopted In Allegheny County On National Adoption Day

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thirty-one children joined their forever families in Allegheny County on Saturday for National Adoption Day.
Their adoptions were finalized by Children’s Court on Saturday after stays in foster care. The youngest child adopted was six months old; the oldest was 16 years old.
So far in 2017, the Children’s Court has finalized 174 adoptions.
A National Adoption Day celebration was held, with appearances from balloon artists, caricaturists, and Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen.”
People interested in becoming a foster parent or adoptive parent to a child in Allegheny County may contact the DHS Director’s Action Line at 1-800-862-6783 or the Statewide Adoption Network (SWAN) at 1-800-585-7926.
Click here for more information on adoption in Allegheny County.