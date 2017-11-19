80-Year-Old Woman Killed In Neshannock Township Crash

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An 80-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Lawrence County on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on I-376 in Neshannock Township.

State police say two vehicles were traveling east on the road when the 16-year-old driver of a car in the left-hand lane lost control and crashed into a car in the right-hand lane.

The car that was in the left-hand lane went off the road and stopped in a grassy area.

The car that was in the right-hand lane crashed into a guiderail then crashed into a tree. The driver and passenger of that car were transported to UPMC Jameson.

The passenger — 80-year-old Donna Nelson, of Wampum, Pa. — was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say Nelson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The investigation is ongoing.

