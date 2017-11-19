Know The Score: Nov. 18, 2017

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
PIAA Class 1A
First Round
Homer-Center 18, Ferndale 0
Steelton-Highspire 45, Wyalusing 7
PIAA Class 2A
First Round
Ligonier Valley 19, Bishop McCort 12
Neumann-Goretti 44, Schuylkill Haven 7
PIAA Class 3A
First Round
Palisades 48, Lehighton 42
Quaker Valley 2, Aliquippa 0
PIAA Class 4A
First Round
Selinsgrove 37, Bellefonte 3
Thomas Jefferson 27, Montour 0
PIAA Class 5A
First Round
Archbishop Wood 36, Gratz 6
Gateway 21, Penn-Trafford 16
Governor Mifflin 26, Harrisburg 14
PIAA Class 6A
First Round
Pine-Richland 42, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 7
St. Joseph’s Prep 31, Philadelphia Northeast 0
