Know The Score: Nov. 18, 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

PIAA Class 1A

First Round

Homer-Center 18, Ferndale 0

Steelton-Highspire 45, Wyalusing 7

PIAA Class 2A

First Round

Ligonier Valley 19, Bishop McCort 12

Neumann-Goretti 44, Schuylkill Haven 7

PIAA Class 3A

First Round

Palisades 48, Lehighton 42

Quaker Valley 2, Aliquippa 0

PIAA Class 4A

First Round

Selinsgrove 37, Bellefonte 3

Thomas Jefferson 27, Montour 0

PIAA Class 5A

First Round

Archbishop Wood 36, Gratz 6

Gateway 21, Penn-Trafford 16

Governor Mifflin 26, Harrisburg 14

PIAA Class 6A

First Round

Pine-Richland 42, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 7

St. Joseph’s Prep 31, Philadelphia Northeast 0

