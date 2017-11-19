Want To See Santa This Year? You Need A Reservation

Filed Under: Christmas, Macy's, Pictures with Santa

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Santa Claus may be coming to town, but you’ll need a reservation to see him.

At Macy’s flagship store in New York, a chance to sit on Saint Nick’s lap is by appointment only this year, for the first time ever. Starting Monday, eager families can go online to sign up for a time slot from 30 minutes to five days in advance. Admission is free to Santaland Herald Square. Professional photo packages start at $20.99.

Macy’s says the system was designed to cut down on wait times that got very long, especially during the busiest days. The department store says families can cancel a reservation and make a new one at any time. And they say don’t be too early or late for the time slot.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch