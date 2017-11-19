Want To See Santa This Year? You Need A Reservation

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Santa Claus may be coming to town, but you’ll need a reservation to see him.

At Macy’s flagship store in New York, a chance to sit on Saint Nick’s lap is by appointment only this year, for the first time ever. Starting Monday, eager families can go online to sign up for a time slot from 30 minutes to five days in advance. Admission is free to Santaland Herald Square. Professional photo packages start at $20.99.

Macy’s says the system was designed to cut down on wait times that got very long, especially during the busiest days. The department store says families can cancel a reservation and make a new one at any time. And they say don’t be too early or late for the time slot.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)