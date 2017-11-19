Police Searching For Person Of Interest In New Kensington Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a New Kensington Police officer.
Police were asked Sunday evening to be on the lookout for a woman named Lisa Harrington.
They say she may be driving a gold Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with a Pennsylvania license plate KHF-6524.
Her connection to the shooting is unclear at this time.
Police continue to search for 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt, who was identified early Sunday as the person who shot and killed 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw on Friday night.
Police say Holt shot Shaw in the chest while running from officers after a traffic stop in New Kensington.