Church-Goers At Fallen Officer’s Church Mourn Loss Of Fellow Parishioner

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – People in New Kensington have been sending their prayers for Officer Shaw and his family.

That was particularly true Sunday morning at the church where Officer Shaw often worshiped.

There were many thoughts and prayers for Officer Shaw and his family during morning mass at St. Joseph Church.

The air of sadness over the loss of a fellow parishioner who was also a New Kensington Police officer.

During the homily, Father John Szczesny said Officer Shaw was fulfilling a dream.

“From the day he was born, Brian wanted to be a police officer. He lived it, he breathed it, he slept it,” Szczesny said. “He enjoyed the euphoria of someday fulfilling that dream of dreams.”

Szczesny says everyone who knew him spoke highly of Officer Shaw because he was an outstanding man of character.

“He wasn’t interested in being famous. He wasn’t interested in setting records. He wasn’t interested so much in the popularity,” Szczesny said. “But he was man of character, and he wanted to ensure the character of all individuals in the communities that he served.”

He reminded parishioners that men like Brian go to work not knowing if they will survive; they put their lives on the line every day.

Meanwhile, parishioner Bill Englert is a longtime friend of the Shaw family. He remembers the last time he saw Officer Shaw and his brother, who is also a police officer.

“They treated me like a long lost friend, so I’ll never forget that. They meant so much to us,” he said. “We’re gonna miss him like a member of the family.”

Friends will be received at the Rusiewicz of Lower Burrell Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, and Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Rusiewicz of Lower Burrell Funeral Home is located at 3124 Leechburg Road.

Prayers of Transfer will be said on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Christian Funeral Mass will follow at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church on Freeport Road in New Kensington.