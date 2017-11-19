Penguins, Flyers To Face Off In Philadelphia For NHL Stadium Series

Filed Under: Local TV, NHL, NHL Stadium Series, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will once again face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in an outdoor game — this time in Philadelphia.

The NHL announced Sunday that the Flyers will host the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, for the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series.

The Penguins previously played against the Flyers in the Stadium Series earlier this year. More than 67,000 fans braved cold weather at Heinz Field on Feb. 25 for one of the most attended outdoor NHL games ever.

In that game, the Penguins beat the Flyers 4-2.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch