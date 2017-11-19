Penguins, Flyers To Face Off In Philadelphia For NHL Stadium Series

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will once again face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in an outdoor game — this time in Philadelphia.
The NHL announced Sunday that the Flyers will host the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, for the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series.
A classic rivalry continues.
The 2019 @CoorsLight NHL #StadiumSeries will feature the @penguins and @NHLFlyers at Lincoln Financial Field. pic.twitter.com/9fly0tVEIP
— NHL (@NHL) November 20, 2017
The Penguins previously played against the Flyers in the Stadium Series earlier this year. More than 67,000 fans braved cold weather at Heinz Field on Feb. 25 for one of the most attended outdoor NHL games ever.
In that game, the Penguins beat the Flyers 4-2.