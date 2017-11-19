Pine Richland Head Coach Talks 6A Title, Leadership

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) — Pine Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz joined 93.7 The Fan’s Kevin Gorman after winning the 6A Championship Saturday night at Heinz Field.

He talked about what it has been like to see Phil Jurkovic come through the program.

“I couldn’t be more happy for Phil, what he’s done and how hard he’s worked,” said Kasperowicz. “He’s such a hardworking, an incredible kid and the heartbeat of our program (team this year).”

They talk about how far too often now a days, players think about themselves over the team.

“In today’s culture, it is such a me culture and everybody is all about me, me, me,” said Kasperowicz. “And to have a guy like Phil to be such a player he is at such a high caliber. But, then to do it with a we (team) attitude and we’ve got a lot of players on our team that buy into that. But, ultimately it’s because of Phil and the way he leads.”

They talked about the leaders on Pine Richland’s team and how Jurkovic demands greatness out of everybody on their team.

Kevin and Eric Kasperowicz also talked about the number of athletes who have come out of Pine Richland and have had success at the professional level.

And Kaspwerowicz talked about what it was like having Pine Richland Alum Neil Walker talk to the team during the week leading up to the game.

Kevin and Eric Kasperowicz talked about why Pine Richland has had success over the past few years and looking ahead to what their road to a PIAA Championship could look like.

Kasperowicz talked about playing at Heinz Field and says, “It’s an incredible atmosphere, incredible experience for the kids, great for our community and our football program.”

Listen to entire interview here: