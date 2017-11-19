Police Searching For Missing Man Who Is Without Needed Medication

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing man on the South Side who is without his needed medication.

Pittsburgh Police say that 30-year-old Patrick Rohal, from the South Side, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 along Carson Street near the Birmingham Bridge.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

Rohal is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black pea coat.

Police say Rohal is without his needed medication and he may appear to be confused.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.

