Man, Woman Found Dead In Venango Co. In Apparent Murder-Suicide

OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man and a woman were found dead at a Venango County home Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police found them at a home in the 23000 block of Titusville Road in Oil Creek Township just after 10 a.m.
State police say 58-year-old Sally Nichols was found dead in her car from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Police found the gun lying in the driveway outside the car.
When state police went inside the home, they found 61-year-old Allen Nichols dead in a bedroom from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Another gun was found in the bedroom near Allen.
According to GoErie.com, the Venango County coroner ruled Sally’s death a homicide and Allen’s death a suicide.