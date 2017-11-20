Charges Filed Against 4 Students For Theft, Vandalism Of Menorah

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Four students are reportedly facing charges for stealing a large menorah from outside a rabbi’s home and leaving it outside a Penn State fraternity.

Rabbi Hershy Gourarie, co-director of Chabad of the Undergrads at Penn State University, says State College Police told him they have filed charges against four students who allegedly stole a menorah that stood in front of his house and then later left it, damaged, outside a fraternity.

The menorah was stolen overnight on Friday, Oct. 27, and later found in front of the Sigma Alpha Mu house, which Gourarie says is a Jewish fraternity.

Four men were seen on surveillance footage placing the menorah on the frat house porch. Gourarie says the students being charged are members of other fraternities.

“I hope that this is a time of introspection for the four suspects. At the right time, I would like to meet with them to educate and heal,” he said in a statement.

The names of the students being charged have not been released.

Gourarie says they have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for their Light With Love campaign, which will host campus-wide events to “promote peace and diversity” and place Menorahs around campus.