Police: Drunk Man Fires More Than 30 Rounds At Speed Limit Sign Using 3 Guns

Filed Under: Connecticut, Shots Fired

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A 22-year-old Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police say he drunkenly fired more than 30 rounds at a speed limit sign.

Police were called to the scene in Ellington around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after several residents called 911 to report hearing gunfire.

alexander czaja drunk man shoots speed limit sign connecticut Police: Drunk Man Fires More Than 30 Rounds At Speed Limit Sign Using 3 Guns

(Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police/Facebook)

Police say the man was walking home after a night of drinking at a friend’s house when he decided to shoot at the sign. Authorities say the man fired 11 rounds from a shotgun, 17 rounds from a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson and 6 rounds from a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver.

The man has been charged with unlawful discharge of firearms, illegal carrying of a firearm under the influence, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 27.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch