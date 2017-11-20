Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car Downtown

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was taken to the hospital Monday night following a pedestrian accident in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Penn Avenue.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known.
Witnesses tell KDKA the man appeared to walk into the path of an oncoming vehicle and was struck.
“I was traveling down Penn Avenue, right in front of Bakersfield, a drunk guy ran from over here in front of me, hit my car, went about 10 or 15 feet in the air, landed in the bus lane. I couldn’t stop,” said Stephen Trimble, of Bellvue.
Crews shut down that section of Penn Avenue while they investigated the crash.
