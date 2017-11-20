Unidentified Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Wilmerding

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILMERDING (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Wilmerding Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of State Street around 4:45 a.m.

Witnesses told police a man was walking in the middle of the left lane prior to being struck. Witnesses also said they tried to tell him to move, but the victim did not do so.

The driver did stay at the scene and was cooperating with police. Police said there was no suspicion of the driver being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, the victim smelled heavily of alcohol.

The victim had no identification on his person and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the area as being poorly lit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

