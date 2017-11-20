Manhunt Continues In Deadly Shooting Of New Kensington Police Officer

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – The manhunt continues for a suspect and a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a rookie police officer in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania state police have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt. He’s accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night. Holt faces charges of murder and murder of a police officer.

Online court documents show that Holt had a lengthy criminal record. In the past ten years, Holt has been arrested on drug charges, aggravated and simple assault, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment of another person.

Authorities say the 25-year-old rookie was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

Authorities are also trying to find Lisa Harrington as a person of interest. It’s not clear how she’s connected to the case.

Shaw had served as a part-time officer in three other towns before joining the New Kensington force full time in June.

The reward is now up to a combined $40,000.

Update on the release of information regarding the shooting of New Kensington Officer Shaw:

We do not anticipate any pressers until we have Holt in custody. If that changes we will provide ample notice. Please have anyone with leads contact 911. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 20, 2017

The FBI has contributed $25,000 to the reward, while the U.S. Marshalls Service offered $5,000 and the ATF increased their original reward of $5,000 up to $10,000.

Holt, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, has ties to Homestead, Natrona Heights and Braddock.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-283-4867 or 911. You can also email ATFTips@atf.gov with tips.

Friends will be received at the Rusiewicz of Lower Burrell Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, and Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Rusiewicz of Lower Burrell Funeral Home is located at 3124 Leechburg Road.

Prayers of Transfer will be said on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Christian Funeral Mass will follow at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church on Freeport Road in New Kensington.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)