Stressing Importance Of Holidays, ModCloth Staying Closed For Black Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While many stores are making last-minute preparations, one local company is saying no to Black Friday shopping.
ModCloth is shutting down its sight and keeping its doors closed this Friday.
The company says it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays and they want to remind people this time of year is about family, friends and a little leftover pie.
Instead of shopping, customers are urged to nominate someone you know who’s giving back to their community.
They could win $4,500 to help support their cause.
