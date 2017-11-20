Driver Of Vehicle Arrested In New Kensington Officer’s Fatal Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – A man is on the run after fatally shooting a New Kensington police officer, but the man who was driving the vehicle when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop has been arrested.

According to police, Officer Brian Shaw attempted to pull over a vehicle being driven by Tavon Harper around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Harper failed to stop his vehicle and fled the scene as Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, jumped out and attempted to flee on foot.

Officer Shaw got out of his vehicle and chased Holt on foot. At that time, Holt fired multiple shots and killed Officer Shaw. A manhunt for Holt is still underway.

On Saturday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Kenneth Avenue. During the search, police found two bundles of stamp bags of heroin. They also found Harper and $2,500 in cash on his person.

He later admitted to police that he had delivered marijuana to Holt on Friday.

Harper is facing a list of charges, including fleeing and eluding and possession with intent to deliver. He has not been charged in the death of Officer Shaw.

He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $500,000 cash bond.