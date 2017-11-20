Mother Of Suspect In New Kensington Police Shooting Says Suspect Wants To Turn Himself In

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The mother of the suspect in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington Police officer says her son wants to turn himself in.

KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland spoke to the mother of 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt on Monday. She says she and other family members have been interviewed by police.

She told us that her son wants to turn himself in, but at this point, he is afraid to because of the publicity. He wants to make sure he is safe and his surrender is peaceful.

Holt’s mother says they are trying to make his surrender happen as easily and quickly as possible.

She adds that she does not know her son’s whereabouts.

Police have been searching for Holt since the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday after police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue.

Holt got out of the vehicle and tried to run from police officers. Sometime during the foot chase, shots were fired and 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw was struck in the chest. Shaw died from his injuries.

Police identified Holt as the suspect early Sunday morning. Holt has a lengthy criminal record with previous arrests on drug charges, aggravated and simple assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.

