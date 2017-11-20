Mother Of Suspect In New Kensington Police Shooting Says Suspect Wants To Turn Himself In

Filed Under: Local TV, New Kensington, Officer Brian Shaw, Rahmael Sal Holt

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – The mother of the suspect in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington Police officer says her son wants to turn himself in.

KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland spoke to the mother of 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt on Monday. She says she and other family members have been interviewed by police.

She told us that her son wants to turn himself in, but at this point, he is afraid to because of the publicity. He wants to make sure he is safe and his surrender is peaceful.

Holt’s mother says they are trying to make his surrender happen as easily and quickly as possible.

She adds that she does not know her son’s whereabouts.

rahmael sal holt Mother Of Suspect In New Kensington Police Shooting Says Suspect Wants To Turn Himself In

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

Police have been searching for Holt since the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday after police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue.

Holt got out of the vehicle and tried to run from police officers. Sometime during the foot chase, shots were fired and 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw was struck in the chest. Shaw died from his injuries.

officer brian shaw Mother Of Suspect In New Kensington Police Shooting Says Suspect Wants To Turn Himself In

Photo Courtesy: Steven Matto

Police identified Holt as the suspect early Sunday morning. Holt has a lengthy criminal record with previous arrests on drug charges, aggravated and simple assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch