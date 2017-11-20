Court Documents Show Prior Firearm, Drug Charges For Suspect In Fatal Police Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Court documents show that the suspect in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington Police officer had faced firearm and drug charges in the past.

State police have identified 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt as the man who shot and killed 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw on Friday night.

Online court documents show that Holt had a lengthy criminal record. In the past ten years, Holt has been arrested on drug charges, aggravated and simple assault, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment of another person.

Holt has ties to Homestead, Natrona Heights and Braddock.

“Obviously we’re trying to find the person who did this and we will,” New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said.

Throughout the day and evening Sunday, there was a steady stream of police officers at the New Kensington Police station from a variety of different towns and municipalities — all pitching in on the manhunt for Holt.

“We’ve had so many– the number is too high,” Guzzo said. “I don’t even know how many different police officers from different place that we’ve had here in the City of New Kensington helping us and allowing our police department and our officers to properly grieve.”

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue in New Kensington 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Holt tried to flee from the vehicle, prompting a foot chase. Sometime during the pursuit, shots were fired and Shaw was struck in the chest. He was wearing a bulletproof vest, but he died from his injuries.

Holt has been at large for more than 48 hours. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-283-4867 or 911. You can also email ATFTips@atf.gov with tips.

A $43,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Holt’s arrest.

Friends will be received at the Rusiewicz of Lower Burrell Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, and Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Rusiewicz of Lower Burrell Funeral Home is located at 3124 Leechburg Road.

Prayers of Transfer will be said on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Christian Funeral Mass will follow at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church on Freeport Road in New Kensington.

