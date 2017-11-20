Steelers’ Marcus Gilbert Suspended 4 Games

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substances policy.

According to the Steelers, Gilbert will not appeal the NFL’s decision and the suspension begins immediately.

Gilbert will be eligible to return for the Steelers’ visit to Houston on Christmas Day. He is banned from the team’s facility until after the team faces New England on Dec. 17.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released this statement on the suspension:

“We are disappointed that Marcus Gilbert has been suspended four games for using performance-enhancing substances. He will not appeal the NFL’s decision. “The suspension is effective immediately, and he will not be permitted in the building until after the suspension has concluded following our game on Dec. 17.”

Statement by General Manager Kevin Colbert on Marcus Gilbert.https://t.co/t3rPH4dXDk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 20, 2017

Gilbert tweeted a statement apologizing to his teammates and the entire Steelers’ community.

The full statement reads: “I apologize to my teammates, coaches and the entire Steelers family. Regretfully, I inadvertently took a banned substance. I promise to come back in great shape and will be ready to play when my suspension is over.”

Chris Hubbard will fill in at right tackle for the Steelers (8-2), who host Green Bay next Sunday.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette, Gilbert will lose $1 million while the suspension is in effect.

Steelers OT Marcus Gilbert suspended 4 games for violating NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. 4th Steeler in 3 years suspended multiple games: Bryant all of ’16, Bell 3 in ’16, 2 in ’15. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) November 20, 2017

The 29-year-old Gilbert has missed three games this season due to a lingering hamstring issue. He is in the third year of a five-year, $30-million contract he signed in 2015.

