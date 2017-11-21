7 Arrested During Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Police Officer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAZELWOOD (KDKA) – A man accused of fatally shooting a New Kensington police officer was arrested at a home in Hazelwood Tuesday morning.

In addition to Rahmael Sal Holt, seven other people were taken into custody. Three of them are charged with hindering apprehension, including Holt’s mother, Sherry.

Rahmael Holt, 29, was taken into custody without incident at a home on Ladora Way around 5 a.m. Holt was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.

Kristina Jackson said she heard police calling out to Holt.

“They were coming from left, right behind the house, beside the house, they were everywhere, U.S. Marshals, feds, everybody,” Jackson said.

Jackson said police took Holt and another man into custody, without incident.

“I [saw] him and another guy come out, without incident, hands up like they were told, and that was it. Then, they started storming the house to see if anybody else was there,” Jackson said.

Court records show three people are facing charges of hindering apprehension.

Police say Sherry Holt gave conflicting reports about having seen her son after the shooting of Officer Shaw, and did not contact officers.

Rahmael Holt’s cousin, Marcel Mason, and his girlfriend, Aysa Benson, of Duquesne, are also face hindering charges.

Police say Benson eventually admitted that Holt came to her home Saturday afternoon and she gave him a ride to a bus stop in Pittsburgh. She said Holt changed into clothes given to him by Mason.

All three facing hindering charges are being held on $100,000 bond.

Police had been following Holt throughout the night as he moved from Duquesne to Homewood and eventually to the home in Hazelwood.

During their search, four other people were arrested on outstanding warrants.

