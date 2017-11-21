Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik Pets bring us so much joy with their loyalty, fun-loving personalities and unconditional love they give us everyday. Why not give back to these sweet furry faces, many of whom are waiting on their forever home, by volunteering or attending a local pet adoption event? Whether you’re looking to add a few more feet to your family or you simply want to help raise money and awareness for adoptable animals, there are many ways to lend a hand. Here are several pet adoption events happening soon throughout the Pittsburgh area.

FurKid Rescue Weekends in the Strip District

Strip District Artisan Market

20th Street and Penn Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

www.furkidrescue.org Date: Every Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. FurKid Rescue has its own booth at the Artisan Market in Pittsburgh’s Strip District filled with adorable and adoptable dogs. From Puerto Rican puppies looking for their forever family to special senior dogs, there is a furry face that is waiting to fill a void in your home and your heart. From tiny toy breeds to larger mixed breeds, FurKid Rescue has them all! Potential adopters or fosters must complete an application on the FurKid Rescue website for consideration. FurKid Rescue does not do on-site adoptions.

Greyhound Meet and Greet

Pet Valu Greentree Road Shopping Center

1948 Greentree Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

(412) 892-9915

www.hurryhomehounds.com Date: Nov. 26 and Dec. 17, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. If you’ve ever wondered if a greyhound is the right breed for your family, you’ll have the opportunity to find out firsthand this November when Hurry Home Hounds heads to the Greentree Road Pet Valu location for its meet and greet event. Adopting a pet can be a big commitment, but the volunteers of this local non-profit will guide you through everything you need to know about adding a four-legged friend to your family and answer any questions you may have pertaining to greyhound ownership.If you can’t make the November adoption event, set aside time on December 17 when Hurry Home Hounds returns with more adoptable pets. Visit the Pet Valu store in the Greentree Road Shopping Center from noon until 2 p.m. to meet your potential best friend.

Holidays With Heart

Animal Friends

562 Camp Horne Rd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

(412) 847-7055

www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org Date: Dec. 2-3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You've got holiday shopping to do anyway, so why not cross it off your winter to-do list while helping support the adoptable animals at Animal Friends. The shelter will be hosting its holiday craft fair, Holidays With Heart, in early December, just in time to snag some last-minute gifts. Local vendors will be on-hand at its Camp Horne Road location with beautiful handmade crafts, jewelry, pottery, photography and more. This annual event grows larger each year and your attendance helps not only local crafters but Animal Friends pets as they wait for their forever home.

Gift Wrapping

The Mall at Robsinon

100 Robinson Centre Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

(412) 345-7300

www.humaneanimalrescue.org Date: TBD during mall hours Even if you can’t make it out to a larger adoption event, this one is a no-brainer. After all, you’ve got holiday shopping to do followed by what many dread: gift wrapping. Humane Animal Rescue can help check that time consuming task off your to-do list when you stop by its table at The Mall at Robinson. A small donation helps the animals in its care and provides a beautifully wrapped present to gift to your family and friends. Gift wrapping events with Humane Animal Rescue are also scheduled at The Galleria in Mt. Lebanon, although exact dates and times are to be determined. Volunteers are also needed, so if you are interested in helping wrap gifts, please contact Ann at the Human Animal Rescue.