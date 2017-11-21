Westmoreland Co. Bicyclist Appeals Conviction For Obstructing Traffic

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania man who was found guilty of intentionally delaying traffic by riding his bike down the middle of the road is appealing his conviction on nine misdemeanor counts.
The Tribune-Review reports that 58-year-old David Smith of Hempfield Township was paroled Nov. 13 after being sentenced to time served. He spent about 20 months in jail as he contested cases dating back to 2012.
As part of his sentence, Smith was also barred from riding his bike on public roads until the end of a two-year probation.
Smith’s lawyer blamed drivers for failing to safely pass, saying Smith’s actions weren’t illegal. He says the judge was biased and did not understand cycling laws.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)