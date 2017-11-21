Hoping To Save Some Cash? Don’t Buy These Items On Black Friday

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Whether it’s online or in-person, lots of people will be shopping this Black Friday hoping to score some deals. But do you know what items NOT to buy on Black Friday, if you really want to save?

Some consumer websites say if you want to save the most money, Black Friday isn’t always best time to buy every item.

“They will be discounted even more if you wait and buy them at a different time,” said Courtney Jespersen, from the personal finance website NerdWallet.com.

NerdWallet contributed to a list put together by BestBlackFriday.com that may help guide bargain hunters.

Toys

They say don’t necessarily buy toys on Black Friday.

“If you care most about getting a great deal, you can hold off, procrastinate,” said Jespersen.

BestBlackFriday.com tells CBS the best time to buy toys is from Dec. 10 to 17, but Jespersen says if you want a very specific toy, you may need to shop earlier.

Gift Cards

In general, there may be more deals on gift cards after Black Friday.

“There will be lots of gift card deals that will happen in the month of December,” said Jespersen.

Jewelry

Avoid buying jewelry on Black Friday. BestBlackFriday.com tells CBS that Dec. 8 to 25 is better.

Cars

They say cars are perhaps better buys after Black Friday, even waiting until the end of December.

Jespersen says: “In general, it’s a really good time to buy a car at the end of the year because there is that pressure to meet the end of the year quotas.”

Christmas Decorations

Jespersen says if you can wait on Christmas decorations, you’ll save.

“If you wait until the 23rd or 24th, these clearance sales are already happening!” she says.

For more Black Friday shopping advice, visit:

Finally, NerdWallet.com says there are some items where it may indeed be best to buy on Black Friday. Electronics, such as those TVs advertised as doorbusters, and also appliances. From refrigerators and stoves to smaller stuff.

A blender, a coffee maker, even a vacuum,” said Jespersen. “These are all really deeply discounted on Black Friday.”