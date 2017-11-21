Certified Angus Beef Recipe: Robust Rub Rib Roast

If you like rib roasts, you need to check out this recipe from Certified Angus Beef!
Robust Rub Rib Roast
Ingredients
• 1 (5-6 pound) Certified Angus Beef ® boneless rib roast
• 1 tablespoon coriander
• 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
• 2 teaspoons caraway seeds
• 2 tablespoons kosher salt
• 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
• 1 tablespoon granulated onion
• 1 tablespoon coarse ground peppercorn trio
• 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
Instructions
1. Combine coriander, mustard seed and caraway seeds in a heavy-duty zipper-locking bag; place on a cutting board. Using a meat mallet or rolling pin, crack seeds until all have been coarsely broken. Combine with remaining spices.
2. Season all sides of roast with rub, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour, overnight preferred.
3. Preheat oven to 450°F. Place rib roast in a roasting pan or on a wire rack in a sheet pan; roast for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 325°F and roast for 1 3/4 to 2 hours or to internal temperature of 125°F for a deep pink interior.
4. Allow to rest 15 minutes before slicing.
Serves 6-8
Recipe provided by the Certified Angus Beef ® brand
Alternate cut: Prime rib, Strip roast
Method: Roasting
Category: Roasts