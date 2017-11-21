Mourners Grieve Loss Of Fallen Officer As Manhunt For Suspect Ends

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – Mourners are gathering in Lower Burrell for a second day of visitation for a New Kensington police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

While mourners will gather with heavy hearts, the community can breathe a little easier. The suspect in the case, 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He is accused of fatally shooting Officer Brian Shaw.

Holt’s arrest comes as welcome news for the community.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said the last four days have been extremely difficult, but now the grieving process can begin.

“I’m just happy for the Shaw family, first of all. I think they have been waiting for this news for all these, these last several days. It’ll bring some closure to them. The community has just been – I’m so proud of our community, the City of New Kensington today can breathe a sigh of relief,” Mayor Guzzo said.

Last night, hundreds lined up to pay their respects to Officer Shaw at the Rusiewicz Funeral Home.

Shaw was a rookie police officer. He was hired only a few months ago and his first day on the job was July 1. He quickly made an impression with his motivation, positive attitude and infectious smile.

For some community members who came to pay their respects, it was a very personal and emotional.

Holding back tears, Marcella Fisher, of Lower Burrell, said, “Shaw lived in the neighborhood where my in-laws lived. He would always show up for picnics on the patio, and I remember him sitting there last summer, so happy about what he was going to do, serve the community.”

Shaw’s patrol car is parked outside the funeral home and is draped in black ribbons.

