New Kensington Police Shooting Suspect Arrested In Hazelwood

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) –The man suspected in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington police officer is in custody.

According to police, 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt was arrested without incident around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in Hazelwood. Holt is accused of killing 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw on Friday.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, Allegheny County Police and the Pittsburgh SWAT team surrounded a home in the 5000 block of Ladora Way. Holt came out of the home and surrendered peacefully.

They had been following Holt throughout the night as he moved from Duquesne to Homewood and eventually to the home in Hazelwood.

Three people were arrested for hindering Holt’s apprehension, including his mother. Four other people were arrested on outstanding warrants.

State police are expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

Holt is in custody. A presser is tentatively scheduled for 10. Thanks to everyone who called in and to the citizens of the New Kensington area who supported law enforcement efforts during this difficult time. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 21, 2017

Police have been searching for Holt since the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday after police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue.

Holt got out of the vehicle and tried to run from police officers. Sometime during the foot chase, shots were fired and Officer Shaw was struck in the chest. Shaw died from his injuries.

Police identified Holt as the suspect early Sunday morning.

According to sources, the arrest of Holt’s girlfriend at a Marathon gas station on Saturday was the break in the case. That led to the arrest Tavon Harper, who was driving the vehicle Officer Shaw attempted to stop. Harper’s arrest then led to police catching up with Holt’s cousin, Lisa Harrington, who was named a person of interest in the case.

The three were only able to provide bits of information to police about Holt’s whereabouts. Police pieced the information together and were able to apprehend Holt.

Holt has a lengthy criminal record with previous arrests on drug charges, aggravated and simple assault, and carrying a firearm without a license.

