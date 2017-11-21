PennDOT Looking To Fill Plow, Salt Truck Driving Positions Ahead Of Winter

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You know it’s going to happen. Snow is just around the corner, and the folks at PennDOT are scrambling to fill plow and salt truck driving positions.

While the state says it has enough drivers to get its trucks on the road when the snow hits, it needs more temporary drivers all across the state.

The jobs pay about $15 an hour plus benefits. And, often, temporary jobs turn into full-time employment as positions open.

In Southwestern Pennsylvania, PennDOT is in competition with the cracker plant and Marcellus Shale drilling sites for drivers who have their CDL, or commercial driver’s license.

Currently, the state needs 55 drivers to help salt and plow the roads in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

CDL DRIVERS NEEDED

Allegheny – 1

Beaver – 11

Lawrence – 5

Fayette – 7

Greene – 8

Washington – 12

Westmoreland – 11

The links below will help guide you to information about the jobs and the ways to apply online: