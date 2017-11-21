Police Investigate Homicide In Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a creek in Wilkins Township Monday afternoon.
Police say the 44-year-old man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not been released.
Police say a passing motorist noticed the man in the creek along the 1000 block of Lougeay Road around 2 p.m. Monday. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.