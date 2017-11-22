Steelers’ Antonio Brown Takes Starring Role In Campbell’s Soup Commercials

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown isn’t just good at catching footballs.

Brown is the best receiver in the NFL, but also one of the most popular athletes right now. So, Campbell’s Chunky Soup has teamed up with him for its “We’ll Fill In, While You Fill Up” campaign to celebrate the everyday guy and his everyday hustle.

Brown spent time in Los Angeles to tape the hilarious commercial, which is currently airing.

The wide receiver sat down with KDKA’s Rich Walsh recently to talk football and fame. Brown likes soup, but also likes his team’s chances of winning a Super Bowl.

“Our business is winning, and every guy in that locker room is committed to winning,” Brown said.

The Steelers are currently tied for the best record in the AFC with the New England Patriots, and are one of the favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl in Minnesota.

Brown said his favorite catch is the one he made off his helmet his rookie year against the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs. Brown also said his favorite soup is “The Chunky Maxx Bison Bacon.”

He signed a four-year $68 million extension in February, which pretty much guarantees he’ll be a Pittsburgh Steeler for his career. So, it’s good to be Antonio Brown, who said, “Your partnering with a great brands. On and off the field, keeping things booming.”

The “Moving in with Antonio Brown” Campbell’s soup commercial appears to be a hit, but just like catching passes, a lot of practice went into the final product.

Brown told Walsh, “It was an amazing shoot in LA and fun to be a part of.”

See for yourself with some of these funny outtakes:

Also, check out Brown’s visit with the Thomas Jefferson High School football team: