House Falls Off Trailer 1 Mile From Destination, Blocks Road

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Some house movers in North Carolina thought they were getting a jump on the day. Instead, their day got longer when the house they were moving fell off a trailer and onto a road.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol told local media outlets that the house was being moved on a rural road in Iredell County just north of Statesville around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the rear wheels on the trailer slipped into a hole. When the trailer came out of the hole, the house bounced off the trailer and landed on the road.

House being moved fell off trailer. Snow Creek Rd in Iredell County blocked. Crews trying to get it fixed. pic.twitter.com/SmLOReTFRr — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) November 22, 2017

Officials said the house had traveled around 25 miles from Troutman and was just a mile away from its destination. The Department of Transportation said clean up would take several hours.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)