Man Accused Of Peeping At Pitt Students Fired, Hearing Postponed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of peering into University of Pittsburgh dorm rooms from a parking garage using a high-powered spotting scope has been fired from his job at the Pittsburgh VA.

The Oakland campus of the VA hospital faces some of Pitt’s on-campus dormitories, but now, some are wondering if the buildings are too close for comfort.

Authorities say 56-year-old Paul May was allegedly spying on students in their dorms.

“I was hopeful that we would be able to address it today with a hearing, and possibly get a favorable resolution, but that didn’t happen,” said defense attorney Robert DelGreco.

May was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on charges of loitering, possessing instruments of crime and invasion of privacy.

Authorities say May was observed in a parking lot, restricted to employees only, using a spotting scope in the direction of the dorms, but the hearing was rescheduled for January.

“Commonwealth postponed the case. They said they needed more time investigate,” DelGreco said.

Now, May who has spent years working as a nurse, learned Wednesday, effective Saturday, he is out of a job.

“A decorated war veteran, a husband and a father was relieved of his duties, and this is a disconcerting event for him,” DelGreco said. “These things have their course, they have a progression, and I’m disappointed that the case had to be postponed today.”