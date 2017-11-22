Man Accused Of Peeping At Pitt Students Fired, Hearing Postponed

By Lynne Hayes-Freeland
Filed Under: Local TV, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Paul May, University Of Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of peering into University of Pittsburgh dorm rooms from a parking garage using a high-powered spotting scope has been fired from his job at the Pittsburgh VA.

The Oakland campus of the VA hospital faces some of Pitt’s on-campus dormitories, but now, some are wondering if the buildings are too close for comfort.

Authorities say 56-year-old Paul May was allegedly spying on students in their dorms.

“I was hopeful that we would be able to address it today with a hearing, and possibly get a favorable resolution, but that didn’t happen,” said defense attorney Robert DelGreco.

May was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on charges of loitering, possessing instruments of crime and invasion of privacy.

Authorities say May was observed in a parking lot, restricted to employees only, using a spotting scope in the direction of the dorms, but the hearing was rescheduled for January.

“Commonwealth postponed the case. They said they needed more time investigate,” DelGreco said.

Now, May who has spent years working as a nurse, learned Wednesday, effective Saturday, he is out of a job.

“A decorated war veteran, a husband and a father was relieved of his duties, and this is a disconcerting event for him,” DelGreco said. “These things have their course, they have a progression, and I’m disappointed that the case had to be postponed today.”

More from Lynne Hayes-Freeland
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch