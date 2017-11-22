Fallen New Kensington Police Officer To Be Laid To Rest

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw will be laid to rest today.

Officer Shaw, a rookie police officer, lost his life in the line of duty on Friday.

He was hired only a few months ago and his first day on the job was July 1. He quickly made an impression with his motivation, positive attitude and infectious smile.

Officer Shaw was shot multiple times after trying to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect in the case, Rahmael Sal Holt, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a days-long manhunt.

Family and friends are expected to arrive at the Rusiewicz Funeral Home for a prayer service around 8 a.m.

Police Officers heading north on Route 28 near Heinz Plant. Heading to Funeral for Fallen Officer Shaw. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/MlUruGtyIk — Dennis Lane (@Hurricane_Lane) November 22, 2017

From there, Officer Shaw will leave funeral home and head to Mount St. Peter Church.

At the church, Bishop Edward Malesic, of the Greensburg Roman Catholic Diocese, will be the funeral mass celebrant and deliver the homily.

There will be a procession to the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery following the funeral mass and road closures will be in effect.

The procession will leave the church, take Freeport Road to Route 366 to Leechburg Road to Route 56 into the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.

Meanwhile, visitation was held at the funeral home over the past two days and thousands show up to pay their respects to Officer Shaw, his family and the New Kensington Police.

New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba, Jr., said of Shaw, “His smile was so radiant and vibrant. He was very compassionate, and his passion for police work was superb.”

Tracy Ellis and her children showed up at the New Kensington Police Station on Tuesday night with cookies and brownies for the officers.

Ellis said while the “shooting hit us hard, we’ll pull together and get things done that need to get done.”

The City of Pittsburgh is also standing with the New Kensington community. They lit the City-County Building in blue Tuesday night to show their support for Officer Shaw and all the people mourning his loss.