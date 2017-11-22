Pennsylvanians Take To The Road, Rails And Sky For Holiday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvanians are hitting the roads, rails and airports for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike says more than 3.5 million cars and trucks will use the toll road during the six-day holiday period.

Wednesday is among the busiest days, especially between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thanksgiving is the least traveled day on the turnpike.

Amtrak says all Keystone and Pennsylvanian passengers will need to make reservations throughout the holiday period. It has increased capacity on those trains.

Philadelphia International Airport is projecting 392,000 passengers will depart from the airport throughout the week. Pittsburgh International estimates it’s handling more than 100,000 passengers during the first three days of the week. Harrisburg International Airport is projecting 24,000 passengers throughout the holiday.

