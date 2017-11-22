Man Shot In Stowe Twp., Taken To Hospital

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night in Stowe Township.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Mancini Way.

According to Allegheny County officials, the victim was suffering from a gunshot to the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital, but there’s been no updates on his condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

