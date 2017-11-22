Thousands Line Streets To Honor Fallen New Kensington Officer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Officer Brian Shaw Wednesday morning.

Comfort can come in many forms. Along the funeral procession route, comfort came in supportive signs, and American flags.

As the New Kensington Police Department prepared to bury one of its own, members of the community took the time to lend a helping hand

The first person to line up outside the funeral home stood on the cold grass hours before the sun rose.

“After I heard about it Friday, I knew I’d be here one way or the other,” David Madeja said. “I have some flags that I brought and I have my sign that I keep in my driveway constantly.”

He looked on as countless men and women in uniform came to say goodbye to a 25-year-old rookie officer.

Officer Shaw’s car sat in front of the funeral home, draped in black ribbons and flowers – no longer patrolling the community he loved

“I have a son and a daughter so I can’t even imagine what they’re going through and I’m sure there’s going to be a ton of support. There’s been a lot of support this week,” Madeja said.

In times like these, people pitch in and offer help.

“To get a nice warm cup of coffee or something it makes ya feel warm inside. It makes you feel like you’re doing something,” New Kensington Salvation Army Corps Sergeant Major Joel Brown said.

The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen provided comfort as the community continues to grieve the loss of a bright young officer killed in the line of duty.

“It makes you feel good. I have children the same age and it makes you feel good that you can come out and help your community. Our community [isn’t] as bad as people say and we’re out here. No matter who it is,” Brown said.

The Salvation Army also had a truck at the No. 1 Fire Hall and the volunteer fire department in Lower Burrell offering food and hot drinks for anyone who needs support throughout the day.

Meanwhile, a memorial fund has been set up to benefit Officer Shaw’s family.

First National Bank is collecting donations. You can donate in person or through the mail.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will also be collecting donations for the memorial fund at the game on Saturday.