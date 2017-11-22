US Navy Aircraft Crashes Into Pacific Ocean

TOKYO (AP) – The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet says in a statement that the search and rescue operation has been launched from the carrier. Japan later said it found 8 people, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ship was operating in the Philippine Sea when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday Japan time. The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

