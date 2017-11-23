Angel Flight Helps Patient Get Home For Thanksgiving

By Amy Wadas
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Angel Flight, Beech Bonanza Aircraft, Brain Cancer, Duke, John Greco, Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A beech bonanza aircraft brought home a special delivery just in time for Thanksgiving.

“I’m so thankful for Angel Flight East to make this happen,” said Gina Runyan.

Gina Runyan has brain cancer.

“I just had brain surgery last week. Luckily I got into a clinical trial which is going to require me almost weekly to travel from Pittsburgh to Duke,” said Runyan.

Runyan and her husband, who are from Indiana Township, took the two hour flight home from Raleigh, North Carolina Thursday morning so they could have turkey dinner with their family. However, it wouldn’t have been made possible without this man.

“Years ago when I was a young pilot trying to build hours, I thought to myself what better way to build hours and do something good at the same time,” said pilot John Greco with Angel Flight East.

He volunteers his time with Angel Flight East, and uses his personal plane to transport patients to and from where they’re being treated. Angel Flight East travels both domestically and internationally.

aircraft 2 Angel Flight Helps Patient Get Home For Thanksgiving

Photo Courtesy: KDKA

Helping out Runyan meant the world to Greco.

“I’m still going to get to see my family at 4 pm today and be with my wife, kids and grandkids. I just wanted to make sure she’d be able to do it as well,” said Greco.

“I can’t thank the Angel Flight people enough. They are amazing people to donate their time,” said Runyan. “I get to go home and see my grandchildren and family now.”

Runyan has a follow-up appointment at Duke University scheduled for December 1, so she’s hoping to take Angel Flight East there on November 30.

More from Amy Wadas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch