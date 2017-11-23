Angel Flight Helps Patient Get Home For Thanksgiving

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A beech bonanza aircraft brought home a special delivery just in time for Thanksgiving.

“I’m so thankful for Angel Flight East to make this happen,” said Gina Runyan.

Gina Runyan has brain cancer.

“I just had brain surgery last week. Luckily I got into a clinical trial which is going to require me almost weekly to travel from Pittsburgh to Duke,” said Runyan.

Runyan and her husband, who are from Indiana Township, took the two hour flight home from Raleigh, North Carolina Thursday morning so they could have turkey dinner with their family. However, it wouldn’t have been made possible without this man.

“Years ago when I was a young pilot trying to build hours, I thought to myself what better way to build hours and do something good at the same time,” said pilot John Greco with Angel Flight East.

He volunteers his time with Angel Flight East, and uses his personal plane to transport patients to and from where they’re being treated. Angel Flight East travels both domestically and internationally.

Helping out Runyan meant the world to Greco.

“I’m still going to get to see my family at 4 pm today and be with my wife, kids and grandkids. I just wanted to make sure she’d be able to do it as well,” said Greco.

“I can’t thank the Angel Flight people enough. They are amazing people to donate their time,” said Runyan. “I get to go home and see my grandchildren and family now.”

Runyan has a follow-up appointment at Duke University scheduled for December 1, so she’s hoping to take Angel Flight East there on November 30.