Crime Stoppers: Unsolved Homewood Murder

By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Detective James McGee, Local TV, Paul Hinton, Pittsburgh Police, Ralph Iannotti

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect in a murder investigation.

The victim was 43-year-old Paul Hinton.

Hinton’s body was found beneath a vehicle on race street in Homewood last month.

Police say Hinton was shot in the back on a Sunday following a Steelers game.

Investigators believe Hinton may have been with a friend at the time of his death.

Pittsburgh Police Detective James McGee told KDKA, “we learned through interviews that Mr. Hinton was at a bar on Frankstown Avenue, with a friend named Steve, who we’re still trying to identify.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477

Information leading to a conviction could be worth a thousand dollars.

More from Ralph Iannotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch