Crime Stoppers: Unsolved Homewood Murder

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect in a murder investigation.

The victim was 43-year-old Paul Hinton.

Hinton’s body was found beneath a vehicle on race street in Homewood last month.

Police say Hinton was shot in the back on a Sunday following a Steelers game.

Investigators believe Hinton may have been with a friend at the time of his death.

Pittsburgh Police Detective James McGee told KDKA, “we learned through interviews that Mr. Hinton was at a bar on Frankstown Avenue, with a friend named Steve, who we’re still trying to identify.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477

Information leading to a conviction could be worth a thousand dollars.