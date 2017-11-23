Crime Stoppers: Unsolved Homewood Murder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect in a murder investigation.
The victim was 43-year-old Paul Hinton.
Hinton’s body was found beneath a vehicle on race street in Homewood last month.
Police say Hinton was shot in the back on a Sunday following a Steelers game.
Investigators believe Hinton may have been with a friend at the time of his death.
Pittsburgh Police Detective James McGee told KDKA, “we learned through interviews that Mr. Hinton was at a bar on Frankstown Avenue, with a friend named Steve, who we’re still trying to identify.”
The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477
Information leading to a conviction could be worth a thousand dollars.