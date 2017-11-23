Food Pantry Provides Thanksgiving Meals After Robbery, Seeking Donations

SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A food pantry in Beaver County is seeking donations after police say a suspect broke in and stole hundreds of dollars worth of the pantry’s food.

According to the Beaver County Times, the robbery occurred at the Faith Restorations Food Pantry.

The theft did not stop the pantry from offering Thanksgiving meal distributions but they are asking for donations to help restore the majority of its inventory after being stolen.

The pantry’s website lists its location at 337 Martin Road, Darlington, PA.

