Furry Tails: Chuck, Timber & Dina Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Chuck

Animal Friends

Meet Chuck! This cute, little guy is a bit shy, but once he gets to know you, he’ll be your favorite snuggle buddy!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Chuck. He’s a little shy and looking for the perfect home to call his own. Because it takes some time for him to warm up to people, he would prefer a home with adults only who can be patient with him. Chuck would fit nicely in a family who has had dogs before. Force-free techniques will help him work through some of his guarding habits. After some trust is established, Chuck will quickly snuggle up and be your new best friend. Chuck gets along well with plenty of other dogs, but he prefers dogs over cats. If he sounds like a good fit for you and your home, stop by and meet him today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Timber

Orphans of the Storm

This handsome guy is Timber. He’s waiting patiently this holiday season to find his forever home!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Timber is a a very handsome, very nice feline who is waiting for his forever home at Orphans of the Storm. He is very good with other felines! Timber is housetrained, has all his shots and is neutered. For more info or to meet Timber, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Timber, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Dina

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

This sweet little pup is Dina! She would love to be the center of attention in your home soon!

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

This affectionate little lady is looking for a forever home! Dina was found as a stray running with another dog in New Kensington. She is a Miniature Pinscher Mix and we estimate her to be around 2-years-old. Dina craves attention and would love to be in a home where she could get lots of love. Since she was found with another dog, we know that Dina can do well in a home with other dogs and she doesn’t seem to mind cats either. If you are looking for a lovable dog to add to your family, look no further!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

