Gas Service Restored On A Frigid Thanksgiving Morning After Outage

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Gas service was restored early Thanksgiving morning for residents in Rostraver after an overnight outage left 400 homes without power.

Gas was restored around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning for all residents and businesses that were available to have it turned back on. Those that weren’t available were left with a notice from Columbia Gas on their door saying, “Please Call Us!, to contact Columbia Gas for rescheduling.

Columbia Gas crews worked overnight in the area of Route 51 and I-70 in Rostraver, “We lost pressure in a natural gas distribution line regulator station nearby,” Columbia Gas spokeswoman Sarah Barczyk said.

In order to repair and restore services, crews had to first turn off service to all 400 customer’s homes. Then they began the process of turning them all back on.

Customers were advised to not re-light their gas appliances themselves but to wait for the technicians.

Overnight temperatures in the region dipped into the low 20s.

A gas company representative said it is not known what caused the low pressure in the gas line but the line has been checked and it is safe. They thanked customers for their patience.