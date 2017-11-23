Seven Springs Announces Holiday Weekend Opening Day

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN SPRINGS (KDKA) — Turkeys won’t be the only thing getting carved this holiday weekend. Seven Springs has snow, and they are ready to open for business.

Resort workers have been making snow daily since Nov. 9 in anticipation of getting the 2017 – 2018 winter ski season off to an early and great start.

Skiers and snow boarders will be able to ski at Seven Springs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Snow making conditions had been reported as perfect in the days prior.

Hidden Valley Resort has also been making snow daily but had not yet announced their opening day.