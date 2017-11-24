Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $2.03M Sold In Altoona

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ALTOONA (KDKA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Altoona hit the jackpot this week!
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Match 6 lotto ticket matching Tuesday’s winning numbers worth $2.03 million was sold at Weis Market in Altoona.
The six winning numbers were 07-14-20-30-40-49.
Weis Market will receive a $10,000 selling bonus.
The winner’s identity will not be released until the winner must claims the prize and has the ticket validated. The person holding the winning ticket should sign it, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
The Lottery paid more than $48.1 million in prizes to lottery winners in Blair County in the 2016-17 fiscal year and contributed almost $15 million to programs benefiting the county’s older residents.