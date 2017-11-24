Black Friday Shopping A Yearly Tradition For Local Families

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

For Neill Brady and his bunch, getting up to go Black Friday shopping has become a tradition.

“We get up early, they get me a coffee and doughnut to start off and then we go from here then about 8:30 or 9 we have pizza,” said Toys “R” Us customer Neill Brady.

“We always think we are going to be home early and then it turns into an extravaganza. It’s like 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon and we’re finally going home,” said Toys “R” Us customer Sarah Brady.

Toys “R” Us typically brings in a fair share of customers on Black Friday. The store in Ross Township has been open since 5 p.m. Thanksgiving night. This year, there were some doorbuster deals that shoppers wanted to get their hands on. A popular item is the Paw Patrol Mega Roll Patrol Track Play Set for 50 % off marked down to $49.99 and for others.

“I got a basketball hoop for my daughter so anything I see on sale I want to pick up,” said Toys “R” Us customer Christina Karmecy.

Christina Karmecy did just that with two shopping carts full of toys and the shopping doesn’t end here.

“We’re probably going to the mall next,” said Karmecy.

While some folks say they prefer to do their Black Friday shopping online, others say there’s nothing like picking a toy up at the store and looking at it before you buy it. Others like to head to the stores to take in the atmosphere.

“The excitement. People watch. See what other people are getting. It’s a tradition for us and traditions are so important,” said another customer.

For some who’ve been out shopping since Thanksgiving night, they’re ready to call it a day.

“I think we’re going to one last place next, Kohl’s. Should be about it. About time to go to bed,” said another customer.

Toys “R” in Ross Township is open until 11 p.m. Friday, re-opens to customers at 7 a.m. Saturday and closes at midnight. Doorbuster deals will take place throughout those hours.