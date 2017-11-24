85-Year-Old Horse-Drawn Buggy Driver Killed In Crash

STRASBURG, Pa. (AP) – The 85-year old driver of a horse-drawn buggy has died after colliding with a pickup truck on a Pennsylvania roadway.

State police said Elam King died in the Friday morning crash in Lancaster County, about 65 miles west of Philadelphia.

Police say the horse and buggy pulled onto Strasburg Pike from a driveway, directly into the path of a Volkswagen Rabbit truck.

Police say the driver of the truck couldn’t stop and hit the buggy on the driver’s side, killing King.

LNP newspaper says the horse ran from the scene and was found by police.

